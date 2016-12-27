INC Research Holdings Inc. (INCR) Stake Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INC Research Holdings were worth $54,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in INC Research Holdings by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in INC Research Holdings by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INC Research Holdings by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in INC Research Holdings during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 51.30 on Tuesday. INC Research Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that INC Research Holdings Inc. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/inc-research-holdings-inc-incr-stake-reduced-by-timessquare-capital-management-llc/1133891.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 35,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,586,984.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR).

Receive News & Ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.