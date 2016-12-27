Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 124.85 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $3,856,657.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,225.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 34,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $4,205,743.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $208,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th/1133533.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.