Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 124.85 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $3,856,657.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,225.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 34,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $4,205,743.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $208,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.