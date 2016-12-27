Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 293,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.2% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 535,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded up 0.29% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.21. 498,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $3,856,657.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,225.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

