Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,061,000 after buying an additional 1,055,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $106,575,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,049,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,515,000 after buying an additional 287,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $32,615,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded up 0.22% on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 117,410 shares of the stock traded hands. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-shares-bought-by-kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc/1133970.html.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 4,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $3,856,657.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,225.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.