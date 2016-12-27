IBM Retirement Fund Sells 63,964 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,964 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 445,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 3,784,973 shares of the stock traded hands. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

WARNING: “IBM Retirement Fund Sells 63,964 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/ibm-retirement-fund-sells-63964-shares-of-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe/1134271.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Vetr lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.21 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.25 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Neri sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $267,193.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 27,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $676,971.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.