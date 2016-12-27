IBM Retirement Fund Sells 23,426 Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 105.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 123.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 259.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,715 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Salesforce.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global upgraded shares of Salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. FBN Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $351,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,998.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,033,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,744,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

