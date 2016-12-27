IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,336 Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 2.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.35. 5,288,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Netflix Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix Inc. will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/ibm-retirement-fund-sells-15336-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx/1134263.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $178,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,104.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.