IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,842 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,373,769 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $605,699,000 after buying an additional 3,829,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,055,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,315,932,000 after buying an additional 3,440,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $126,987,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 497.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,473,431 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $112,022,000 after buying an additional 2,059,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 18,587,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $841,818,000 after buying an additional 1,981,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) traded up 0.13% on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. 3,609,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $47.47 billion. Halliburton Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $56.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Co. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $499,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 55,299 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

