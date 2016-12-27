IBM Retirement Fund Has $3,340,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (CME)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CME Group by 447.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) traded down 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.69. 1,019,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business earned $842 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. CME Group had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $47,188.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a provider of products across all major asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals. The Company’s products include both exchange-traded and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The Company connects buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City.

