Hudong Chen Sells 3,000 Shares of Exa Corp. (EXA) Stock

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) insider Hudong Chen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Exa Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $240.29 million.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Exa Corp. had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company earned $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exa Corp. will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Exa Corp. by 1,102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 359,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 329,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Exa Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exa Corp. by 40.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 126,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exa Corp. by 182.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 108,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Exa Corp. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 470,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

EXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Exa Corp. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exa Corp. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Exa Corp.

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

