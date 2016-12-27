Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 63.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,287 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $19.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $163,315.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares in the company, valued at $886,538.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Edward Walter sold 134,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,564,923.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

