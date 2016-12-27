Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods Corp. were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp. by 161.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp. by 318.6% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) traded up 0.34% on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 1,387,852 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Hormel Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Hormel Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Hormel Foods Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Vetr cut shares of Hormel Foods Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other Hormel Foods Corp. news, insider James M. Splinter sold 34,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,162,852.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Binder sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods Corp.

