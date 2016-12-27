HL Financial Services LLC Buys 10,920 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) traded up 0.44% on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,294 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company earned $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HL Financial Services LLC Buys 10,920 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/hl-financial-services-llc-buys-10920-shares-of-anika-therapeutics-inc-anik/1134306.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.