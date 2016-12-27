HL Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,905 Shares of Sonic Corp. (SONC)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sonic Corp. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the third quarter worth $20,931,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sonic Corp. by 84.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 523,188 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the second quarter worth $11,786,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Sonic Corp. by 234.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 402,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 282,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) remained flat at $27.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 404,953 shares. Sonic Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.15 million. Sonic Corp. had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 136.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Corp. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONC shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Sonic Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Corp. from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Corp. from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Sonic Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Sonic Corp. Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. The Company has around 3,512 Sonic Drive-Ins in 44 states of the United States. The Company’s product categories include Burgers, Coneys and Hot Dogs, Chicken, Breakfast, Snacks and Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream, and Wacky Pack.

