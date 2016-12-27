Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush Partners LP engages in the production of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. The Company reserves consist of Northern White sand, a resource existing in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States. It owns, operates and develops sand reserves and related excavation and processing facilities. Hi-Crush Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial Inc. set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann boosted their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hi-Crush Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) opened at 19.45 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Hi-Crush Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $172,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $423,000.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

