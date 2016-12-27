Hess Corp. (HES) Stake Raised by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Hess Corp. accounts for 0.9% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Hess Corp. were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 110.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 27.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) traded up 0.99% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,329 shares. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The stock’s market cap is $20.17 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 63.18%. Hess Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post ($5.08) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Hess Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KLR Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In related news, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $237,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $152,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its segments include E&P, which is engaged in the sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, and Bakken Midstream, which provides services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, located in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

