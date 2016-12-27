Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) opened at 14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

In other Heritage Commerce Corp. news, EVP David Porter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at $501,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 1,786,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $21,012,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp. during the third quarter worth about $20,223,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 537,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp. during the third quarter worth about $12,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

