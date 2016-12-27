Henderson Group PLC Sells 797 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ngam Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,266,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,125 shares. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.95 and a 52-week high of $183.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business earned $288.10 million during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $988,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $169,111.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,296.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

