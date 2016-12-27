HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HD Supply Holdings were worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter worth $107,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 378.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 14.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) traded up 1.31% on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 381,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. HD Supply Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. HD Supply Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of HD Supply Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other news, insider John Stegeman sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $316,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply Holdings

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company provides a range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers in maintenance, repair and operations, water infrastructure and residential and non-residential construction sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, and Construction & Industrial-White Cap.

