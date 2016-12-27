HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) opened at 7.31 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $541.38 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

