Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($172.92) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($168.75) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €137.00 ($142.71) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.76 ($147.67).

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 144.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of €28.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.11. adidas AG has a one year low of €82.64 and a one year high of €160.15.

