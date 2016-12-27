Harsco Corp. (HSC) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Harsco Corp. were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in Harsco Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Harsco Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in Harsco Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harsco Corp. by 92.0% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) traded up 3.96% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 401,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $1.16 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Harsco Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Harsco Corp. had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $368 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harsco Corp. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Harsco Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Harsco Corp. from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco Corp. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Harsco Corp.

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.

