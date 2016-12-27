Guyana Goldfields’ (GUY) Focus Stock Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their focus stock rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) in a research note released on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GUY. TD Securities cut their price target on Guyana Goldfields from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guyana Goldfields presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.95.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) opened at 5.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $884.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

