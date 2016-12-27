GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (GFTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 694.29 ($8.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.86) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.44) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.29) price target on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (LON:GFTU) traded up 1.30% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 547.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 533.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 637.70. GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT has a 12-month low of GBX 435.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 756.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.29 billion.

In other news, insider Vincent C. Crowley acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £46,560 ($57,199.02).

About GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C

Grafton Group plc operates in the merchanting, do-it-yourself (DIY) retailing and mortar manufacturing markets in Britain, Ireland and Belgium. It operates in three segments: Merchanting, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Merchanting segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to people engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction from a network of 539 branches in Britain, Ireland and Belgium.

