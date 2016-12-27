Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Atlantic Securities currently has $240.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.28 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rafferty Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $170.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.38.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) opened at 240.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $245.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post $15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,038.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

