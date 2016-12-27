Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 17th

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) opened at 23.47 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $100,778.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,683 shares in the company, valued at $100,778.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc, formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

