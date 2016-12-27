Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Position Increased by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.3% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,792 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 100.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $108.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at $250,829,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

