Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentex Corp. were worth $42,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gentex Corp. by 298.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gentex Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 129,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Corp. by 48.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after buying an additional 415,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Corp. by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded up 1.222% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.295. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,853 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Gentex Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.898 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Gentex Corp. had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business earned $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Corp. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gentex Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Gentex Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Gentex Corp. news, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $40,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $103,582.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex Corp.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s segments include Automotive Products and Other, which includes Fire Protection Products and Dimmable Aircraft Windows.

