General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stake Cut by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,124,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,480,000 after buying an additional 2,645,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,546,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,864,000 after buying an additional 1,679,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,309,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,529,000 after buying an additional 1,167,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,294,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,466,000 after buying an additional 1,144,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 26.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,943,000 after buying an additional 921,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. 1,599,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. General Mills Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/general-mills-inc-gis-stake-cut-by-payden-rygel/1134147.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.