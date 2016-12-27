Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) opened at 73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. Eli Lilly and Co. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-reduces-stake-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly/1133889.html.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In other news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 20,242 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $1,470,581.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.