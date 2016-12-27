Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3,398,000 Position in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $61,631,000. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,797,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,654,000 after buying an additional 777,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.74% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 2,426,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree Inc. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree Inc. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 6,716 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $594,836.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

