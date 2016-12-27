FY2017 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo Inc. Reduced by Analyst (PEP)

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2018 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm earned $16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.04% during trading on Monday, hitting $105.13. 1,504,963 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Planning boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $15,105,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5,341.9% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 815,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,419,000 after buying an additional 800,747 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

