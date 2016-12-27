Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/freehold-royalties-ltd-fru-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts/1134065.html.

Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) traded down 0.72% on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 79,164 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.