Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Stake Increased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 851,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 168,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 30.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,740 shares. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $109 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fox Factory Holding Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

