Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Cos.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Cos. in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.73. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $738 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 173.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fossil Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in Fossil Group by 151.0% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

