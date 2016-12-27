Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a high-service level truckload carrier and contractor to the air cargo industry. The company provides scheduled trucking services to air freight forwarders, fully integrated air cargo carriers and domestic and international airlines through its Forward Air operations. Through its truckload operations, the company provides short- to medium-haul delivery to the high-service segment of the general commodities truckload market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air Corp. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air Corp. from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 47.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Forward Air Corp. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.72.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Forward Air Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Forward Air Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Corp. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Forward Air Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Forward Air Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Rodney L. Bell sold 21,640 shares of Forward Air Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,045,428.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,407.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air Corp. during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air Corp. by 35.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 232,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air Corp. during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air Corp. by 57.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling.

