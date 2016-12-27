Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial Inc. from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) opened at 6.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern Mexico.

