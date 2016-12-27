Ford Motor Co. (F) Stake Decreased by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,167,435 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) traded up 0.040% on Tuesday, hitting $12.465. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,961 shares. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.887 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Co. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

