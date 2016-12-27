FMC Corp. (FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 19th

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) opened at 56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company’s market cap is $7.59 billion. FMC Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. FMC Corp. had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $808 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. FMC Corp.’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp. by 603.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp. during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp. by 106.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 93,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp. by 34.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FMC Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of FMC Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of FMC Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FMC Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. raised shares of FMC Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

FMC Corp. Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells over three classes of crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

