First Virginia Community Bank (FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Virginia Community Bank (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of First Virginia Community Bank (NASDAQ:FVCB) traded up 2.42% on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. First Virginia Community Bank has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

About First Virginia Community Bank

First Virginia Community Bank is a bank that provides financial services. The Bank is focused on the Northern Virginia business community. The Bank’s branches include Arlington Branch, Fairfax Branch, Manassas Branch, Reston Branch, Springfield Branch and Ashburn Branch. It offers its services in various categories, such as business banking and personal banking.

