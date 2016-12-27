Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1133717.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.16%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.