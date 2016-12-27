FireEye’s (FEYE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the information security company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FEYE. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wunderlich initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at 12.21 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information security company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative net margin of 77.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The company earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FireEye will post ($1.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,093 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,377 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

