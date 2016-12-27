Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 782,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after buying an additional 129,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,082,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 189.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 1,186,456 shares of the stock traded hands. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/fidelity-national-information-services-inc-fis-stake-boosted-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department/1134141.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $2,007,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $111,451.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.