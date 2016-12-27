Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-fcau-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1133805.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 307.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 11.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.