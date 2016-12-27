FedEx Corp.’s (FDX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Avondale Partners

Avondale Partners reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $182.50 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Vetr lowered shares of FedEx Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $177.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corp. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 191.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18. FedEx Corp. has a 52-week low of $119.71 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corp. will post $12.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FedEx Corp.’s (FDX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Avondale Partners” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/fedex-corp-s-fdx-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-avondale-partners/1133775.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 32,669 shares of FedEx Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $5,759,544.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,048,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of FedEx Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,119,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,243,606,000 after buying an additional 567,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,685,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $643,835,000 after buying an additional 696,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,110,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,214,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $561,527,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 27.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,212,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,505,000 after buying an additional 478,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.