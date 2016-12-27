Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OTCBB:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCBB:FMAO) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities.

