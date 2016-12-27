Exane Asset Management Reduces Position in DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)

Exane Asset Management lowered its stake in DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. DBV Technologies SA makes up about 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in DBV Technologies SA were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies SA by 115.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies SA during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DBV Technologies SA by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV Technologies SA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies SA by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ:DBVT) traded down 1.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 37,647 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. DBV Technologies SA has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.60 billion.

DBVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies SA in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About DBV Technologies SA

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

