Exane Asset Management Has $4,934,000 Stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

Exane Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Delphi Automotive PLC makes up approximately 1.5% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,941,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,332,000 after buying an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,523,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,963,000 after buying an additional 517,091 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,569,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,077,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,786,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after buying an additional 337,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 38.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,497,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,514,000 after buying an additional 1,258,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded up 0.38% on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,517 shares. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLPH. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a vehicle components manufacturer. The Company operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture; Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It serves automotive and commercial vehicle markets. Its Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment includes electrical architecture and component products.

