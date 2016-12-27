Exane Asset Management Has $22,415,000 Position in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,556 shares during the period. CNH Industrial NV comprises about 7.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial NV were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 63.2% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) traded down 0.12% on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 383,735 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $11.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV from $6.38 to $6.37 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

CNH Industrial NV Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

