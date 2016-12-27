Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 378,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Valvoline comprises 2.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Separately, Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 929,514 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business earned $494 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exane Asset Management Acquires Shares of 378,155 Valvoline Inc. (VVV)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/exane-asset-management-acquires-shares-of-378155-valvoline-inc-vvv/1134129.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Gabelli downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.